Youngest Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, has released another banger few weeks after completing senior high school

The song is titled: Sei Mu, and he is seen jamming with a friend in his video

This is the second song Yaw Tog as released after leaving school

The youngest Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Tog, has done it again with a new banger Sei Mu, which he released on Wednesday, November 03, 2021.

He made the announcement on his Instagram handle and called on his fans to check out the song.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yaw is seen jamming with a friend to his new rap song

He also made dance moves like the superstar he is. This happens to be Yaw Tog's second song since leaving SHS some few weeks ago.

Reaction

The video has got many people praising the young rapper and hailing him

First song after SHS

Earlier, Yaw Tog released Party Dey just a day after he completed his senior high school education at Opoku Ware School in the Ashanti Region.

The new song titled Party Dey has Yaw singing and jamming with other young people.

The music video depicts a celebration with many young girls and boys having fun in a swimming pool.

