Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah and Anita Sefa Boakye have held a grand wedding reception

The wedding reception which came off on Saturday, 24 hours after their wedding, was a very lovely celebration

One of the highlights of the reception was the magnificent wedding cake which separated into two and 'talked' before the couple cut it

The wedding of Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah, and Anita Sefa Boakye, daughter of the owner of Anita Hotel, has been the talk of the town for the past 48 hours.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Anita got married to Barima in a lavish ceremony on Friday, November 5, 2021.

First videos from the wedding popped up online showing an elegant ceremony themed on royalty. The couple, bridesmaids, and groomsmen rocked kente in different shades of green in style.

The wedding cake of Anita Sefa Boakye was magnificent Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @focusnblur

Later more videos emerged online showing other happenings at the wedding including performances by Kofi Kinaata and Diana Hamilton.

Following the main event on Friday, the couple held a grand wedding reception 24 hours after.

The reception, just like the main event, was a big occasion. One of the highlights was the cutting of the wedding cake.

Talking cake

The couple's wedding cake happened to be a magnificent one with so many interesting features.

Looking at the cake, its texture is like glass with a shiny mirror surface. The cake was delivering a speech about how the two's love story was going to be.

At a point, it separated into two halves, one standing for each of the couple, before coming together as one to depict what was being said in the narration.

The couple was then asked to stand behind the cake and with the support of their family, they cut the ckae amid fireworks.

See the video of the cake as sighted on the Instagram page, Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Despite baby mama

While Anita comes from a wealthy family which is popular in Ghana, she is mostly known for her association with business mogul Osei Kwame Despite.

She is known to have been in a romantic relationship with the Peace FM owner which reportedly birthed three children.

One of their kids, Akosua Serwaa Nyarko, went viral on social media when she celebrated her eighth birthday.

