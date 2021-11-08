Abena Korkor stuns fans with no makeup photos as she flaunts her natural face

Abena Korkor has dazzled social media with her latest photos showing her natural face

The media personality appeared to have gone on a run in a part of town to keep fit

Abena Korkor was in the news recently after she apologised to veteran media personality Nana Aba Anamoah

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian socialite Abena Korkor has been spotted in a new set of photos flaunting her natural beauty to the admiration of her teeming fans on social media.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor was seen in jogging clothes as she flaunted her workout face and body.

She beamed and glowed in her usual smile as she sported her now popular low-permed haircut.

Photos of Abena Korkor. Source: Instagram/@missabenakorkor

Source: Instagram

Abena Korkor was spotted wearing a sea-blue gym attire as she went on a jogging trip on what looked like the Aburi mountains.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

One of the photos saw Abena Korkor posing close to what looked like coconut trees as she took a well-deserved break from exercising.

After posting the photo, Abena Korkor captioned them:

"Sunkissed"

Fans take to the comment section to react to the photos of Abena Korkor

Many fans of the media personality took to the comment section to react to the photos.

nana_rich_forever came in with the comment:

"Beautiful but crazy"

amgcashprince wrote:

"Fresh girl in the building"

sequre_nation noted:

"Good morning sister I bless you this morning have a good day"

There were many comments that showed fans were happy to see Abena Korkor doing well and keeping safe.

Abena Korkor Apologises to TV star Nana Aba Anamoah

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that social media star Nana Abena Korkor Addo has rendered an apology to GHOne TV General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah.

Her apology follows recent allegations she made about the broadcaster on social media.

Abena Korkor apologised to Nana Aba during the last episode of United Showbiz on UTV which was hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

Source: Yen.com.gh