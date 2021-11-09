The wedding of Anita Sefa Boakye, daughter of the owner Anita Hotel, and Adinkra Pie CEO, Barima Osei Mensah, has come and gone.

The four-day marriage celebration which was replete with pomp and pageantry will go down in history as one of the most elaborate weddings in Ghana.

But even with all the splendour, the wedding was not without some dramatic and hilarious moments.

A horse at Anita's wedding dumped its rider into a gutter

A behind-the-scenes video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows a horse nearly marred one of the processions at the main event.

In the video which has been posted by Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa, the horse went off script and dumped its rider into a gutter nearby.

After springing the jockey off its back, the horse continued running while the rider got up and started chasing after.

