Tracey Boakye has taken Ghanaians on a tour inside her plush mansion in a new video

The Kumawood actress flaunted the property after answering questions from fans.

She also advised the youth to be industrious like she is

Popular Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has given Ghanaians a tour of her deluxe mansion in a new video shared on her Instagram page.

The controversial actress took to from her Instagram to answer questions from her fans which she wrapped up with visuals showing her royal and mighty bedroom, her open-air swimming pool, the gaming area and her beautiful living room.

She captioned the video:

"The landlady answered some questions and took us on a tour in her Mansion . Full interview drops tonight at 6pm on traceyboakyetv,Youtube"

Photos of Tracey's mansion. Source:instagram/@traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey was seen in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh responding to questions about the identity of her baby daddy saying that she was not brought to birth by social media and so there is no need to disclose the identity of the father of her daughter, Akua Nhyira on social media.

She also debunked rumours about her being a pimp saying:

" I do not take ladies to men to go sleep with so they pay me back, I don't do hookups"

The mother of two also went on to advise the youth to get industrious and desist from things that won't profit them but rather follow her lead and put in the work to be a better person.

