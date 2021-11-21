A new video of Majesty reading the Bible has emerged on social media

His mother, Michy, shared the clip on her Instagram account

Majesty shared nuggets about the coming of God's promised King

Majesty, the son of Ghanaian musicians, Michy and Shatta Wale, has shared lessons from the Bible with his social media followers and YouTube subscribers.

The six-year-old is growing in the way of God as his paradigm is leaning towards the Bible.

In a video seen on the Instagram account of his mother, Majesty reads the scripture and shares lessons with internet users.

Reading from his Bible, he reiterated the coming of God's promised King, as he urged people to flee from sin.

Meanwhile, Michy recently shared a video having exciting moments with Majesty in their home. Majesty was filmed headbanging to Nautyca's latest single, Ok.

Majesty left his mother in shock with his wild head-bumping moves as he vibed to the new banger featuring his mother.

Michy uploaded the video of the recent mother-son bonding moment online, and it's one of the beautiful things on the internet.

Source: Yen.com.gh