The system is working - Photos of Twene Jonas swimming in dollars draw reactions

Twene Jonas has been spotted in a new set of photos flaunting massive wealth

The "Glass Nkoaa" crooner was seen laying in a pile of $100 bills while showing off his phone

Twene Jonas has been noted for bluntly speaking his mind about the misgivings in Ghana

Outspoken Ghanaian vlogger and social commentator, Twene Jonas, has been seen in a number of photos 'swimming' in a pile of $100 bills in his USA-based home.

In an Instagram post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Twene Jonas was seen in what looked like a living room and was laying on the floor.

The "Hw3 fom" crooner was seen in one of the photos flaunting an iPhone believed to be the latest model of the flagship phone which was released some months ago.

Underneath where he lay were tons of $100 bills with some even in bundles which had not been touched.

Another photo he posted saw him pretending to be making a phone call withwads of dollars in bundles.

After posting the photos Twene Jonas captioned them:

"With hard work and effort, you can achieve anything. I just finished counting $5 million dollars, I'm tired but I'mma bring you Warm Up soon. Happy Thanksgiving to y'all. The system is working 24/7 Glass Nkoaa Hw3 fomm Dollars Nkoaa Hw3 fomm We run the city"

Fans of Twene Jonas have a field day in the comment section

Many ardent followers of Jonas took to the comment section to react to the photos.

1realjoenick commented:

"Nobi small"

ghsmhero wrote:

"System is working"

oforibarima had this to say:

"Jonas kyer3 yen Khan no"

