Boxing legend Azumah Nelson's first daughter, Dorinda Nelson, has got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Dorinda's wedding with her fiance, an all-white-themed event, came off over the past weekend.

Videos from the lovely occasion have popped up on social media showing lovely scenes at the wedding.

Azumah Nelson's first daughter has got married Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

One of the videos sighted on the Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa, shows the former WBC Super Featherweight champion on the dancefloor with his daughter.

Dressed in a white-coloured boubou, Azumah Nelson boogied to Amakye Dede's Akwadaa Wesoa to the delight of those around.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He also danced with his wife while others sprayed cash on the boxing legend.

Check out the video below:

One of the caterers at the wedding reception also shared photos and videos from the ceremony. The photos show former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah in attendance.

Source: Yen