Fans scream as Mzbel flaunts new short haircut; looks like 16 year-old girl

Mzbel has dazzled her fans with a new hairstyle that has left them drooling over her beauty

Without warning, the singer and businesswoman dropped photos of herself with short hair

Many of her colleagues in the entertainment industry, as well as her fans, were left awestruck by the hairstyle change

Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah known in the world of showbiz as Mzbel, has 'shocked' her fans with a new hairstyle that has her looking like a kid.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the 16 Years singer, Mzbel was seen sporting a low-cut hairstyle.

She was happy rocking the hairstyle as she showed it off to her fans, colleagues and the rest of the world.

Photos of Mzbel. Source: Instagram/mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Mzbel complimented her looks with a pair of sunglasses and gold-themed hoop earrings and an expensive-looking necklace.

After posting the photos, Mzbel asked her fans if they prefered to see her in short hair or long hair.

The caption to the photos read:

"Going back to short hair... Nay or Yay? #Goddess #Mzbel #EkuaUniverse #KamaBi #KamaNakutso"

Fellow entertainers and fans of Mzbel react to the post

Many fans as well as close friends of Mzbel took to the comment section to react to the post and also expressed their opinions.

roselyn_ngissah commented:

"Wooow"

yvonneokoro was in love with the short hair:

"Yaay for sure"

Musician Wiyaalan had this to say:

"Back to 16 years anaaaaa? Beautiful"

fameye_music noted:

"Never grow"

marigyata1 was torn between the two hairstyles:

"Long or short you rock"

bellas_klosett.backup chose short over long:

"Issa Yay taaazin times"

There were many comments that showed fans of Mzbel were excited to see her change her hairstyle.

