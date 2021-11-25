A video showing Kumawood star Nana Yeboah struggling on an escalator has popped up

The actor was seen in the company of some of his colleagues as they came down an escalator

All of a sudden, he asked to be assisted and ended up sitting on the descending staircase

Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah has erupted laughter all over social media after he was spotted in a video trying to descend a flight of escalator stairs in faraway France.

In a funny video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Yeboah was seen in the company of other colleague actors including Jackie Appiah.

It appeared they had gone shopping in a mall in France and were leaving when the video of them descending the escalator was taken.

Nana Yeboah with his colleagues. Source: Instagram/ghkwakudaily

Everything was going well until the escalator started descending and it appeared to have startled Nana Yeboah.

All of a sudden, he took off his nose mask and asked one of his colleagues to assist him as he appeared all jittery.

The Kumawood star noted for his 'pepper mouth' appeared to have been humbled by the invention and ended up even sitting on the descending flight of stairs.

When they got to the bottom., Nana Yeboah appeared to have gained his confidence back and was heard saying something that got the rest laughing out loud.

From the looks of it, Nana Yeboah just wanted to create some fun and laughter for his fans and followers to have a feel of his mischievous ways.

Fans react to the funny video

Many fans of the actor took to the comment section to react to the video.

nana.adanse wrote: "Eeei international nana"

streetwiserg commented:

"Ey the kumasi guy is okay"

buenorrich1 had this to say:

"See the way Jackie Dey look him"

her_thrifthub made an observation:

"He’s so dramatic"

