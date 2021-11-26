Kwame A-Plus goes completely 'sakora'; gets fans laughing as he drops photo

Kwame A-Plus has been spotted with a clean-shaven hairstyle in a photo

The outspoken former musician was seen seated in what looked like his plush office

Not long ago, the political activist flaunted his lovely daughters to the rest of the world

Outspoken Ghanaian musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, known in public circles as Kwame A-Plus has for the first time gone completely bald.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwame A-Plus was seen in what looked like his office as he flaunted his new looks.

Photos of Kwame A-Plus. Source: Instagram/@kwameaplus

Source: Instagram

The outspoken social commentator was seen wearing a polo-like shirt as he beamed with smiles while showing off his almost all-greyed out beard as well.

After posting the photo, Kwame A-Plus captioned it:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"New me"

Fans of A-Plus share their opinion over his new look

His new look erupted laughter on social media as many people took to the comment section to react to it.

robertjafar wrote:

"#halfmanhalfbosom"

iambollie commented:

"thou shall not laugh"

enoch_linus_woode_martey had this to say:

"It looks like 2021 budget...very heavy"

mamiserwaa__ commented:

"It's good Saturday u aren't appearing on tv"

bonaventurem.w noted:

"Handsome padi.#halfmanhalfbosom"

thebiggestcarter wrote:

"Now looking like one of those b3dii sika people"

debarbie12 had this to say:

"You look like a parliamentarian oh ebi my eyes"

a_wurahmah:

"We refuse it in Jesus name"

Ama, Betty and Akua: Adorable video of A-Plus' 3 beautiful all-grown daughters pops up

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that outspoken Ghanaian musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, known in public circles as Kwame A-Plus has for the first time put all his adorable daughters on display.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwame A-Plus was seen in a warm hug position with two of his daughters who were on his immediate left and right.

Another daughter was standing close by as they all beamed with smiles.

Source: Yen