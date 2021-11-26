Award-winning gospel star, Philipa Baafi, is one of the musicians to have won many souls for God because of her inspirational words.

As we live in a social media era, Philipa has also taken advantage of the said platform to get close to her fans.

Philipa has been releasing many beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram page. She is also a physician assistant.

Philipa Baafi: 6 most beautiful photos of Ghanaian gospel star who is a physician assistant (Photo credit: Philipa Baafi/Instagarm)

Source: Instagram

Now, she has released photos showing how the Lord has been good to her in all these years.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, the We are Moving Forward crooner is captured dripping in a beautiful outfit.

She couldn't hide her iconic smile as she posed for the camera looking gorgeous.

Captioning the photos, she wrote, "It is a Privilege."

Fans reaction

boiling_official_photography:

"More anointing Mummy."

ge_orge3025

"Diva."

Others also reacted to the photos using heart emojis.

Swipe for more:

