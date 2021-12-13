Actress Fella Makafui and her husband Medikal, have been giving pressure on social media with their moves.

The Ghanaian celebrities are seen as the best couple in the country at the moment.

And in proving that., Fella Makafui has released 10 photos with her husband.

10 photos of Fella Makafui and Medikal giving pressure as they step out for date night (Photo credit: Fella Makafui/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui and Medikal were seen in their huge mansion stepping out for a date night.

From the photos, they were captured looking so gorgeous in the outfits they wore.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In attracting reactions from social media users they posed in different angles.

Fella Makafui's caption of the photos read, "Irreplaceable!! #datenight❤️."

Fans reaction:

@queenstar_official:

"LoveIsAround."

@island_frimpongamg:

"Mummy."

@katitsogbui:

"I love you guys."

@ghanaian.chic:

"Kim K and Kanye."

@ghanaian.chic

"Mr and Mrs."

Swipe for more:

Tonto Dikeh: Video Of Ghanaian Man Massaging Actress In Her Bedroom Surfaces Online

Tonto arrived in Ghana on Friday, December 10, 2021, for a promotional tour for one of the beauty brands she represents.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the actress was given a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport.

She had so much fun and even removed her shoes to dance with the welcome party.

The fun seems to have continued for Tonto and she is sparing no little chance.

In her latest video, the Nigerian star is seen receiving a massage treatment from a young man who looked so excited to be with Tonto.

Tik Tok star Jackline Mensah goes chilling; drops beachside photos from Zanzibar

Young and pretty Ghanaian Tik Tok star and brand influencer, Jackline Mensah, has caused traffic on her Instagram page with her stunning beach photos.

In a new photo dump she shared on Instagram and spotted by YEN.com.gh, Jacline Mensah was seen spending some time in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Jackline Mensah was spotted wearing a colourful bikini and complimented it with a white knitted see-through covering.

The popular TikToker was seen wearing a huge red hat as she basked in the sunlight at the shores of the beautiful and bright Zanzibar beach.

Source: Yen