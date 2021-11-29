Farida: Mahama's daughter flaunts flawless beauty; many fall in love with her

Farida Mahama has wowed many of her fans and followers with her latest photo

She was seen posing in what looked like a plush kitchen as she was seen dressed in all-white

Farida Mahama recently celebrated her dad, John Mahama who turned 63 years old today, November 23, 2021

Farida Mahama, the last daughter of former president of Ghana, JOhn Dramani Mahama, has been spotted dazzling in a new photo she posted on social media.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Farida Mahama was spotted standing inside the huge kitchen in their plush home as she posed for the camera.

The former first daughter of the land was seen looking straight into the camera as she posed for the photo.

Farida Mahama. Source: Instagram/@faridamahama

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Farida Mahama was captured wearing all-white outfit in celebration of her dad's birthday today, November 29, 2021.

She complimented her looks with a black YSL handbag and matching colour of expensive-looking shoes.

After posting the photo, Farida captioned it with a love and medal emoji to show she was full of love and was priceless at the same time.

Social media users react to Farida's photo

Family, friends and admirers of Farida Mahama took to the comment section to react to the photo.

selassie_ibrahim came in with the comment:

"My baby girl is hot"

anakondakpagashi had this to say:

"The girl is growing gradually and I am loving her"

Adorable video drops as Mahama and his daughter Farida wow Ghanaians on his b'day

Speaking about Farida, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an adorable video of former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and his lovely daughter, Farida Mahama, have wowed many social media users.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Farida Mahama was spotted dancing in a self-recorded video.

She was seen wearing a white outfit which appeared to be linked to the birthday of her dad and former Ghana president, John Mahama.

Source: Yen