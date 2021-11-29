Former president Mahama and Farida have been spotted in a lovely video

The duo was seen wearing matching colour clothes as they beamed with smiles

Today, November 29, 2021, marks the birthday of the recent past flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama

An adorable video of former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and his lovely daughter, Farida Mahama, have wowed many social media users.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Farida Mahama was spotted dancing in a self-recorded video.

She was seen wearing a white outfit which appeared to be linked to the birthday of her dad and former Ghana president, John Mahama.

Farida was seen beaming with smiles and was in an obvious celebratory mood when she pulled the birthday boy to join her in the recording.

Former president Mahama who was spotted wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, was seen in a joyous mood as he joined his daughter in her video.

The duo who share a matchless bond, were seen hugging as they celebrated the big day in their lives.

John Dramani Mahama is a Ghanaian politician who served as President of Ghana from July 2012 to January 2017.

He previously served as Vice President of Ghana from January 2009 to July 2012, and took office as president on 24 July 2012 following the death of his predecessor, John Atta Mills

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) former flagbearer turned 63 years olf today, November 29, 2021

