Ghanaian actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has been jailed for 90 days following some charges brought against her.

The judgement was passed In April this year after she shared obscene photos with her seven-year-old son on social media.

Her lawyers filed for an appeal for the sentence to be reconsidered because it was “too harsh”.

A collage of Tonto Dikeh, Rosemond Brown, Sarkodie, Mercy Johnson, and Mompha. Photo credit: @tontolet @akuapem_poloo @sarkodie @mercyjohnson @mompha/Instagram

Source: Instagram

During all that, some celebrities, both Ghanaian and Nigerians, jumped to Poloo’s defense and called for her to be freed.

However, it seems these celebs are going to be disappointed now that their pleas have fallen on a deaf ear and Rosemond Brown sentenced to 90-days in prison.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

YEN.com.gh brings you the list of 11 of these Ghana-Naija celebrities.

Tonto: The Nigerian actress had made her voice known on the matter describing the sentence as harsh. She pleaded with Ghana’s law to let Rosemond Brown go.

Mercy Johnson: According to Rosemond Brown, the popular Nigerian actress reached out to her on Instagram and wanted to help her. She said Mercy was ready to assist her with a legal representation, and some money to keep her going.

Angela Okori: The outspoken Nigerian actress also made a case for Rosemond Brown to be freed. She believed that it was not the best to separate her from her son.

Mompha: The Nigerian millionaire and socialite called Rosemond Brown a strong woman for her plight. He also encouraged her to stay strong.

Prophetess who warned: Among the many people who called for Rosemond Brown’s freedom was one prophetess who claimed God sent her with a message. She said God was going to unleash her wrath on Ghana if Rosemond Brown was jailed.

Rosemond Brown’s mother: Perhaps the most heartbreaking of all was the video of Rosemond Brown’s mother crying and calling on the female judge to tamper justice with mercy. Her pleas have also not gone anywhere.

Sarkodie: The popular rapper also described the jail term as harsh because it was not good for the actress to be separated from her son.

Bridget Otoo: The outspoken media personality did not understand why NAM1 was walking freely in town and Rosemond Brown would rather be jailed.

Efya: Singer Efya also cried over the situation and said she could simply not come to terms that Rosemond Brown was going through that:

The whole Nigerian team that composed song for her: There was also a group in Nigeria that composed a whole song for Rosemond Brown. Their song expressed happiness after she was initially granted bail.

Juliet Ibrahim’s ex-boyfriend Iceberg Slim: Iceberg Slim also consoled Rosemond Brown when she was released and wished her all the best. It is rather unfortunate that his wishes did not yield any results.

Court directs Akuapem Poloo to continue jail term

The Criminal Court 1 Division of the High Court on December 1, 2021, threw out an appeal filed by lawyers of the actress and socialite.

This followed the 90-day jail term handed to her by an Accra Circuit Court for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her seven-year-old son.

She has been directed to go back to continue her 90-day jail term.

Source: Yen Ghana