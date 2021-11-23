Kisa Gbekle shares 1st video from Turkey; set to transform to look like Moesha

Kisa Gbekle has revealed in a video that she is going to get her body enhanced

The Ghanaian actress was seen in what looked like a hospital with a doctor

She was heard asking the doctor if she was going to have a successful procedure

A video showing pretty Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle in a hospital in Turkey getting ready to undergo an operation has caused a massive stir on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kisa was seen standing in what looked like a room in a hospital.

She was speaking to someone who she claimed to be a doctor and said he was the best doctor for the procedure she was about to undergo.

Photos of Kisa Gbekle and doctor. Source: Instagram/@kisagbekle

Source: Instagram

Kisa Gbekle indicated that she was currently in Turkey and was about to undergo a surgery and that she could not wait to get everything big.

She added that she was going to show the results of her surgery to her fans once she was done with it.

After posting the video, Kisa Gbekle captioned it:

"I’m With The Best Surgeon In The World Now @dr.serkanbalta . Wish Me Luck Guys . BRB With ReSults"

Friends and followers of Kisa wish her well in her surgery

Many people took to the comment section to react to Kisa's announcement and also wish her well.

vickyzugah wrote:

"I can’t wait. All the best dear"

calistaokoronkwo had this to say:

"Kisa with the body !!!!"

gslimphotos noted:

"But I won't lie you have a beautiful body"

mzz_yaa_reggie also wrote:

"But I thought she already have a beautiful body"

There were many comments that showed fans of the actress had mixed reactions to her announcement.

