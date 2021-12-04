Renowned broadcaster Berla Mundi. known in private life as Berlynda Addadey, has bid farewell to his late father.

Berla Mundi said goodbye to her dad on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at a funeral held in Accra.

The funeral saw some of Berla's colleagues joining her to mourn her dad, The likes of Giovani Caleb, Johnnie Hughes, Cookie Tee and AJ Sarpong were on hand to support.

Berla Mundi has bid farewell to his father Photo source: @giovani.caleb

Source: Instagram

Giovani shared some photos from the funeral on his Instagram page.

Source: Yen News