I will choose you over my destiny - Fan proposes to Berla Mundi; she reacts

Berla Mundi has caused a stir on social media with her latest photo

The TV star was seen wearing a glittering dress as she posed at what looked like a photo studio

Her photo was so beautiful that it pushed a male fan to profess her undying love for her

Popular TV and radio personality, Berlinda Addardey, famed as Berla Mundi has left many of her fans especially one particular male fan on cloud nine with her new photo.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Berla Mundi was seen beaming with her usual smiles as she posed for a photo.

She appeared to have gone to a photo studio to take the stunning photo and decided to be generous with it by sharing it on social media.

Photos of Berla Mundi. Source: Instagram/@berlamundi

After posting the photo, Berla Mundi captioned it:

"What delays you the most when attending an event? Makeup, Hair, Clothes, Traffic."

Many fans of the on-screen goddess took to the comment section to react to the photo.

dentaa_show commented:

"Chai what a beauty"

ayisha_yakubuu noted:

"You’ll kill us with this picture ei"

chichi.yakubu noted:

"Girlllll it’s makeup for me you look absolutely gorgeous by the way"

However, one fan by name Samuel Amaning, used the opportunity to profess his love for the TV star. He wrote:

"I'll chose you over my destiny any day babe. You are the dream woman of every man. I'm blessed to have you"

To this, Berla Mundi expressed surprise and wrote: "Eeeiii"

Swipe photo below to see the comment:

