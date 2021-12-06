Medikal's daughter Island Frimpong has triggered massive reactions with a new photo

Fans have argued among themselves over whom the little girl actually looks like

Others believe that Island's face looks like her mother while her lips are like her father's

A new photo of Fella Makafui and Medikal’s daughter, Island Frimpong, has got fans talking.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Island is seen standing pretty with a striking resemblance to her father.

Island’s lips, for instance, are just like that of her rapper father.

Some fans also observed that the little girl looked more like her mother and that it is just her lips that resemble her father.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

kwadasovandam: “Mummy photo copy.”

nanaagyemangduahducker: “@kwadasovandam and medikal lips.”

mercydarko761: “Daddy’s photocopy.

kezia8134: “We keep growing beautifully.”

miss_afia_adepa_khalmer: “My pretty little angel is growing very fast.”

ruthobeng28: “My little angel is all grown now. May God order ur step in ur daily activities Amen.”

Island shouts and runs to mother

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Island shouting and running to her mother Fella Makafui to welcome her home from her Dubai trip.

Island's mother recently traveled on a trip to Dubai. She returned to Ghana on the morning of Friday, December 3, 2021.

It was upon Fella's return that her daughter came out to give her a heartwarming welcome back home.

In a video Fella shared on her Instagram stories, Island is seen dressed in pyjamas and running on their compound to meet her mother.

The little girl beamed with smiles as she shouted 'maa'. But she was impeded by some dogs in the house.

It took Fella shouting at the dogs to clear the way for Island to make her run towards her mother successful.

After clearing the dogs, the joyous Baby Island went straight to her mother who was shouting in excitement.

Later, Island was seen sitting on a couch in the living room as her mother played with her.

