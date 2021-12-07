A collaged photo of Medikal and Sister Derby's new lover David has sparked a debate online

Many fans have claimed that the two men look alike and that Derby chose him on purpose

Sister Derby outdoored her lover during a romantic trip with him to Zanzibar in Tanzania

Many people on social media have claimed that Sister Derby's newfound lover, David, is the direct replica of her ex-lover and award-winning rapper, Medikal.

A video sighted on Instagram saw the two men put together in a collage with fans made to express their views on the resemblance.

The two men were all seen wearing sunglasses as they posed for their respective photos.

Photos of David, Sister Derby and Medikal. Source: Instagram/@delay.ba

Source: Instagram

Fans of the Kakalika Love hitmaker however noticed that Sister Derby's former and current boyfriends looked almost like twins.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the fans of the singer Sister Derby decided to date someone who looks just like Medikal so that she can be in the discussions.

Fans share their opinion over the coincidental resemblance

Many fans of Sister Derby took to the comment section to react to the video

aningflorence said she was so sure of the resemblance:

"Hmmm l said it"

empress5887 indicated that even though there was a resemblance, there was some difference:

"The guy head is round n Medical own is square"

hb_facials_ wrote:

"He's handsome than medikal"

nanayaaakwaboah had this to say:

"He is much handsome dan medikal and u know that"

kiki_brown_bae commented: "Derby sheda paa"

kuamigahna begged to differ:

"There nothing look alike here"

efyafresnel:

"He is more handsome than mdk"

shine_richy also saw some difference:

"True but long face and short face"

Sister Derby and new Lover give Romantic Goals in new Video; fans Happy for them

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu famed as Sister Derby, has been spotted having fun with her newfound boyfriend.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Kakalika Love hitmaker and her man believed to be called David, were seen on a 'baecation'.

Reports and a close look at the scenery showed the duo was spending quality time together outside Accra as they were joined by some others.

An excerpt from the video showed the couple beaming with smiles as they sat in a car en route to their baecation.

Sister Derby appeared the bubblier of the two as she beamed with smiles and got the young man to goof around.

The Kanzo hitmaker was seen dressed her best as usual as she went on what looked like a Safari ride with the love of her life.

Bio of Sister Derby's newfound lover pops up

Reports sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of Famebugs have it the young man goes by the name David Aboamah.

He is also reported to hail from the Northern region, lived in Winneba and now in Accra.

He is described as a self-employed entrepreneur whose work has a lot to do with online business and transactions.

Sister Derby announced that she was dating again after she was spotted in a lip-lock with the young man on their recent trip to Zanzibar.

Source: Yen.com.gh