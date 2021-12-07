Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is celebrating the birthday of her elder brother, Sammy in a big way

The movie star shared a video, cute looking before and after photos of both of them and showered her brother with heart-melting words

Regina and Sammy wore traditional attire in the throwback photo and Nigerians can't stop talking about the cute siblings

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, is celebrating her brother, Sammy's birthday with all the love in her heart.

The actress thanked the celebrant for all he had done for her as a child and up till this moment.

Regina Daniels celebrates her brother's birthday. Credit: @regina.daniels

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress was full of praise for her blood brother on his day as she described him with amazing words and called him her other half. She wrote:

"Happy birthday brother Sammy thank you for being YOU, you are always there when I’m in need of someone, you stand by me no matter what, you support me, you protect me and above all, you LOVE me."

Regina shared a throwback childhood photo with Sammy where they both rocked traditional wears and a more recent photo together.

She also shared a heartwarming video with the celebrant to celebrate his special day and fans can't stop talking about her love for Sammy.

Check out the post below:

Fans wish Sammy a happy birthday

Nigerians have reacted to Regina's birthday message to her brother.

YEN.com.gh picked some of the comments, read below:

Dabotalawson:

"Your beauty no be today."

Therealesthereduh_backup:

"A blessed birthday to urs."

Ruthdivya6:

"Happy birthday dear."

Iam_lilpas:

"Happy Birthday to our blood."

Sir.sammywest:

"I'm speechless as all I can say is I love you."

Faithsylvanus9838:

"Happy birthday Sammy more years."

Thereal_.bella_"

"Aww you’re so pretty."

