Marypearll: Kwesi Appiah's last daughter shows too much beauty in photos

Kwesi Appiah's daughter, Marypearll has dazzled social media users with her fresh photos

In the photos, Marypearll flaunted her flawless beauty which has got many fans talking

Marypearll is the last daughter of the former Black Stars head coach

Marypearll, the last daughter of former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, has turned heads on social media.

The beautiful daughter of the Ghanaian legend has given the real definition of beauty.

Marypearll has released stunning photos of herself on her official Instagram page.

Marypearll: Kwesi Appiah last daughter shows too much beauty in photos (Photo credit: Marypearll/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Marypearll was spotted looking gorgeous as she wore a beautiful outfit.

From the photos, she wore a lovely hairstyle as she crossed her legs while sitting.

She then looked into the camera as she posed like a queen.

Captoning the photos, she simply wrote:

"New beginnings."

Social medua users react

fideliaashanti commented:

"The make up."

eburnsprepjerks wrote:

"Beautiful."

sindyatchoson:

"Beautiful popseyyyy."

evaa_akossua:

"My babes."

margarita_navy1:

"Woah giving it all."

