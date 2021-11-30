Popular actress Jackie Appiah has stunned in a new wedding photo that has found its way to the internet

She looks simply amazing as she rocked her wedding dress and a mild makeup

It is not clear if Jackie had a secret wedding recently

Fans have reacted to the photo with some congratulating her

A wedding photo of actress Jackie Appiah looking beautiful, sweet, and innocent as usual, has surfaced on the internet.

Jackie wore mild makeup that enhances her natural looks, with wedding accessories to complement her bridal looks.

We cannot say if Jackie indeed married in that gown, or if she just wore it for the photos.

A collage of Jackie Appiah. Photo credit: @jackieappiah @ghgossip_hq/Instagram

Source: Instagram

However, fans have reacted to the photo and praised Jackie:

Reaction

Jibrima, for instance, described the photo as “outstanding picture”

kamaraalhajibrima: “Very outstanding picture.”

Emera called Jackie beautiful:

emera.omotayo: “you are beautiful.”

Troll gal called it beautiful:

troll_gal29: “Beautiful.”

rumetaiwo: “Black is beautiful.”

johnkabwe4142: “Congratulations.”

lizzyjoseph48: “Cool.”

Jackie Appiah falls during competition

In other news, popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, fell flat on the ground during a musical chair competition in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The actress displayed her playful side when she competed with another lady.

As it is done, they danced around the single chair with music being played in the background.

With so much alertness, the two ladies stumbled over each other in a bid to be the first to sit when the music stops.

In the end, Jackie was very close to the chair and tried to sit only for her competitor to pull the chair for herself.

As a result, Jackie fell on the ground in her white attire and was only helped up by the organisers of the show.

Those around rushed to take photos and videos of her and are seen in the video pointing to her as the winner.

Surprising fans at Dubai restaurant

Jackie Appiah recently trended in the news following her warm interaction with some fans at a restaurant in Dubai.

She had gone to the restaurant to eat when two of the waitresses approached to serve her.

One of them, after realising it was Jackie, told her colleague that the lady sitting before them was Jackie Appiah.

The other colleague doubted it and said that was not Jackie and that it was another person while bending to take a closer look at the actress.

They were amazed when they finally got to know that it was their screen idol.

Source: Yen