Sonnie Badu celebrates birthday of 19-year-old daughter with stunning photo

Multiple award-winning gospel music sensation and preacher, Sonnie Badu, has taken to social media to celebrate his lovely daughter, Shadine Badu.

The Wonder God singer took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the birthday of his daughter who turns 19 years old today.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the man of God, Sonnie Badu shared a throwback photo with his daughter from 10 years ago.

According to him, they celebrated the day many years ago in Ghana and decided to bring the photo back from his archives.

The photo saw Sonnie Badu standing behind his daughter as they posed for the photo in what looked like a plush restaurant.

Sonnie Badu was leaning over his daughter who was seated on a chair a both of them beamed with infectious smiles.

After posting the photo, Sonnie Badu captioned it:

"Here she was 10 years old we celebrated it in Ghana."

Fans react to the photo

Many teeming followers of the preacher and musician took to the comment section to shower praises on Shadine.

thamani_rehema wrote:

"Happy birthday Shadine"

onaanadear commented:

"Happy birthday dear"

anniecielto noted:

"Your baby girl is growing up"

yolundarivers noted:

"Beautifully Done papa an mother Annie BaDu Happy Birthday Queen of The King"

aminahireneh also commented:

"Happy birthday beautiful... We love you"

bettysylmich also wrote:

"Lovely! Nose and mouth is papas, the rest of the face is mamas. God is awesome"

