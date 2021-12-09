Esther Smith Reacts to Missing Out on Working With Beyonce on Lion King

Gospel singer Esther Smith has reacted in amazement following the news of Beyonce and her team's consideration of her for Lion King

Ace Ghanaian gospel artist Esther Smith has reacted to the big revelation that we at YEN.com.gh broke to the world about her consideration for one of Beyonce's biggest projects, Lion King Album as seen in her making of the album documentary.

In the exclusive video we brought to light, Beyonce's team member was sighted in the documentary enquiring about Esther Smith's popular song in the early 2000's 'Ensuro'.

The lady believed to be of Ghanaian descent is seen putting a call to her Grandma asking who the artist is and which album could find the song on but their attempts proved futile.

Esther Smith has come out to react to the revelation. She came out surprised herself with her reaction which obviously comes across as an incident she was oblivious about the issue but equally excited about it.

She commented under the post by blogger KwasyDANYELS as she commented saying:

Thank you.

and added a heart eye emoji.

She, later on, was spotted resharing the video on her Instagram story clearly showing this comes to her as news to her.

From the documentary, you could assume because there were many African artists considered for the project so there was no need to waste time to enquire about the song especially considering how discreet Parkwood is about their project, hence did not consider an open indagation.

Beyonce released the behind-the-scenes TV special on September 16, 2019, , titled Beyoncé Presents: Making the Gift, documenting the album's creation and her journey through Africa.

