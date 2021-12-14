Salma Mumin's Bae Storms Her House to Surprise Her, Video Drops

Salma Mumin turns plus one and the internet is flooded with her photos and lots of wishful thoughts today.

The actress has just received her first birthday surprise from her bae in a new video she shared

Many fans are curious to find out the identity of her 'bae' as they question her about it in her comment session after sharing the surprise

Popular Ghanaian actress, film producer and fashion entrepreneur, Salma Mumin just received her heart-melting and jaw-dropping gifts from her anonymous bae as she turns plus one today, December 14, 2021.

The actress who turned 32 years today just shared a video post on her Instagram page which shows her holding a bunch of red roses and other lavish gifts on her table as she was surrounded by a saxophonist and some other guys who seem to have delivered the gift.

In the video, the actress hints at looking at the camera and talking audibly that she knows this surprise is from her baby and expresses much excitement and looked amazement at what looked like a surprise.

She captioned the video post that is generating lots of curiosity about the identity of her bae amongst fans with different emoji's that expressed her joy about the surprise.

Her industry colleague, Selly Galley commented under the post saying:

This baby must show face and send some bottles my way am celebrating with you o

A fan with handle @_mayy.yyy also commented:

Aww I wish I have money to surprise you some my love

Another fan with the handle razzdonto stated:

Baby wey no get name.

