Emmanuel Jal gave people from the Juba community a smile by donating foodstuffs and money on Christmas

The singer said the donations came from his 10 years worth of savings and were used up in just two weeks

The thespian said it might look crazy, but the goodwill was certainly evident if one looks at it with an open heart

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

South Sudanese-Canadian actor and singer Emmanuel Jal gave people from his community something to smile about during the festive period.

Emmanuel Jal during the charity drive. Photo: Emmanuel Jal.

Source: Facebook

The singer decided to use his 10 years' worth of savings to help those in dire need of a helping hand.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, the musician and his team were spotted handing out notes of cash and gift packages to women in a rural setting.

The women and their kids followed him as they asked for their share and delightedly thanked him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He disclosed that his savings had been consumed in just two weeks to solve different problems in Juba, and the most impressive thing was assisting 50 single mums with money for their businesses.

"My 10 years worth of saving has been consumed in two weeks to solve different problems in Juba, the most exciting things of all is we funded 50 single mothers entrepreneurs," he wrote.

Jal said it might sound like something crazy, but when you think with your heart, one will see the goodwill.

"Our purpose is to share what we have with others. And the joy you get is abundance. The things we want take away our joy when we don’t get them and the things we give. Give us joy," he added.

Fans praise Jal

Many of his fans were impressed by the move and lauded him in lovely messages. Here are a few:

Valentino Deng said:

"Emmanuel Jal I must admit this is one of the creative ways of sharing during Christmas Holiday. May God bless you my brother."

Peter Manyiel said:

"May you stay blessed all the times so that your sharing is a blessing as well as always."

Nyok Kejok Jr. said:

"Keep up the good work and God bless Emmanuel."

Door Akol Mawien said:

"This is the greatest selfless act ever, Emma! Credit for showing the true milk of human kindness, @Emmanuel Jal."

Achuil Manyuat Tong said:

"You doing amazing Job. God will bless you."

Abdul Deng Abdul said:

"Thank you so much brother Emmanuel Jal for helping our people who need help."

Man donates foodstuffs and mattresses

In other philanthropic news, a young man lit up an orphanage by donating foodstuff and mattresses on Christmas day.

Nigerian man and Yeloto Inc founder, Oluyemi Olawaiye, has made many people smile as he gave away various food items.

In a Facebook post on Monday, December 27, he thanked the Arrow of God Orphanage for allowing his NGO the opportunity to share some love.

Photos shared on Facebook showed tens of mattresses, many bags of rice, tubers of yams, cartons of noodles, and other foodstuffs.

There was even a ram in addition to the many supplies that were donated to the home.

Source: YEN.com.gh