Nollywood veteran actor Kola Oyewo reportedly died on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the age of 80, throwing the industry into mourning

His son Toyese Oyewo announced the sad news in an emotional post on Instagram, sharing a photo of his father’s deathbed

The late actor was a celebrated dramatist and scholar who taught at Obafemi Awolowo University, with news of his demise sparking sorrowful reactions

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The film industry has been thrown into mourning after the tragic death of Nollywood veteran actor, Kola Oyewo.

Legendary Nollywood actor Kola Oyewo reportedly dies at the age of 80 after a battle with illness. Image credit: @emiraltyafrica, @asiwajutv

Source: Instagram

Kola Oyewo reportedly died on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the age of 80.

His son, Toyese Oyewo, shared the news of his father’s tragic demise in a post on Instagram accompanied by a photo of him on his deathbed.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my beloved father. Adekola Akangbe Gabriel Oyewo. He was a wonderful man whose love, wisdom, strength, and kindness touched the lives of many," the post read.

"While we grieve this great loss, we are grateful to God for the gift of his life, the memories we shared, and the legacy he leaves behind. His impact will forever remain in our hearts and in the lives of everyone who knew him," he added.

The Instagram post announcing Kola Oyewo’s death is below.

All about Kola Oyewo

Kola Oyewo, born on March 27, 1946, was a popular Nigerian actor, dramatist, and scholar, known for appearing in Nollywood movies for decades.

He was a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Theatre Arts. He subsequently obtained a Master of Arts (M.A.) and a PhD in drama from the University of Ibadan, later becoming a professor at his alma mater, the Obafemi Awolowo University.

His career began in 1964 after he joined the Oyin Adejobi theatre group before moving to the University of Ife theatre. He was known for playing the role of Odewale in Ola Rotimi's popular play The Gods Are Not to Blame.

In Nollywood, Oyewo appeared in productions including Sango, Saworoide, Koseege, and others. He also made a cameo in the popular Super Story series.

After a fulfilling career, Kola Oyewo tragically died at the age of 80 on June 12, 2026. His death occurred after a lengthy battle with illness in recent years, including complications from an enlarged prostate.

Below is a YouTube video of Kola Oyewo speaking about his ill health.

Reactions to Kola Oyewo’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Nollywood veteran, Kola Oyewo.

omo_baba_oba said:

"A glorious exit, rest on legend🙏🙏🙏."

oyewusizainab wrote:

"May his soul continue to rest in peace 🙏 🪦".

bukolami21 commented:

"May his soul rest peacefully 🙏."

pretty_keerah said:

"My Legend, continue to rest well. I remember Saworoide🙌."

Veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye reportedly dies on May 28, 2026, sparking sorrow among fans. Image credit: @patrickokoye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nollywood veteran Patrick Okoye passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood veteran actor Patrick Okoye was reported to have passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

News of the veteran Nollywood actor and university lecturer's passing first surfaced on social media, triggering emotional reactions from fans, colleagues, and students.

Source: YEN.com.gh