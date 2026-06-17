One of the students who sat for the 2026 WASSCE shared an emotional video of what he did after finishing the exams

The male student did not go home but rather visited the graveside of his late mother in his uniform to honour her

Netizens who watched the touching video shared their thoughts, with many wishing the boy well in his endeavours

A young boy who took part in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) made several people emotional after he completed Senior High School (SHS).

The SHS graduate went to honour his mother immediately after his final examination.

An SHS graduate goes to his late mum's graveside with champagne and a wreath right after finishing his 2026 WASSCE. Photo credit: @mr_frimpong22/X & Ministry of Education GH/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a video on X, the boy left school for his late mother's graveside, where he took a wreath and a bottle of champagne.

The SHS graduate was still wearing his school uniform, comprised of a white shirt and khaki shorts, when he went to honour his mother's memory.

It is not readily known which school he attends since several second-cycle institutions in Ghana wear similar uniforms.

The young man opened the champagne and poured it out on his mother's grave.

Afterwards, he put the wreath on the grave, did the sign of the cross and proceeded to leave.

Watch the X video of the SHS graduate visiting his mother's grave below:

Reactions to SHS graduate visiting mother's grave

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @mr_frimpong22 on X.

Some claimed he went to inform his late mum that he was done with school, while others said the young man had made his mother proud even in her grave.

Read some of the comments below:

@VIFOOTII said:

"I understand paa, hope he passes well to make his mother’s soul proud 🙌🏾."

@nostory419 wrote:

"Congratulations, bro. More wins ahead!!!"

@thezongoboy said:

"Ohh, Charlie. You will do great idolo."

@NANAenhr0 wrote:

"This guy is mentally strong 💪."

@NoCrossZone1 said:

"Awwwww I’m sad mpo mmmmm."

@frimeso wrote:

"Another day crying for strangers on the internet 😩😩😩 remain a blessing, dear."

@mannersjet said:

"Congratulations, stranger. May all our guardians live to see our success."

@oforiamanfo303 wrote:

"Congrats 🎉 man … I really like how you respect our ancestors."

Over 473,000 students are registered to take the 2026 WASSCE. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

Over 473,000 students sat for WASSCE exam

A total of 473,658 final-year senior high school students sat for the 2026 WASSCE.

The Ghanaian candidates comprised 248,461 males and 225,197 females from 1,020 public and private second-cycle schools.

This represented a 2.58% increase over the 2025 figure of 461,736.

Ghana rejoined Liberia, The Gambia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone in taking the regional exam together, after taking its own version of the exam because of disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head of Public Affairs of the West African Examinations Council, John Kapi, told Daily Graphic that the printing of the examination scripts was ongoing.

PRESEC old student tops business class

YEN.com.gh also reported that Eric Aduamoah had been honoured as West Africa’s Best Business Student at the 2025 WAEC Distinction Awards.

The old student of PRESEC, Legon, received the award for the top-performing candidate during the WASSCE for candidates across the sub-region.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh