New Year: 7 Common Fashion Mistakes To Desist From in 2022

We all make mistakes when it comes to style and fashion sometimes but it becomes a big problem when these mistakes become a habit

Wearing square-toed shoes, wrong tie length, never fixing hems amongst many others are the very common fashion mistakes we all sometimes make

In this New Year, we're going over 10 of these sinful fashion acts you might be carrying from 2021 and how to correct them

Fashion mistakes are one of the biggest sartorial crimes one can make when getting dressed and it is not exclusive to women but men too. Whether it’s wearing square-toed shoes, wrong tie length, never fixing hems, a fashion faux pas can ruin an otherwise on-point look.

Men are always the ones that ignore fashion mistakes. They seem to always think that getting it right and perfect when it comes to style and fashion is something left only for ladies. What most of them do not know is that women are very observant and critical about the looks of men too.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the most common fashion mistakes so you can make sure to avoid them. Thank us later!

photo of fashionable men. source:instagram/@menswearflashmob

Source: Instagram

1. Socks and sandals

This is the creepiest of all the fashion and style mistakes people make. Sandals are left aerated and revealing for a reason. Walking barefoot would be better off than putting on socks after wearing sandals. If you need your foot covered opt for sneakers or shoes. Leave this trait for the kindergartens.

2. Wrinkled clothing

There is nothing sexier than a man who steps out with those seemingly cutting-edge lines in his shirt and pants. Ironing clothes keep outfits wrinkle-free and even pop out the beauty of the outfit more.

3. Backpack with a suit

Suits are corporate attire and must be treated as such. Putting on a backpack with a suit takes the very essence of what the look is meant to exude which is class, sophistication and smartness. Briefcases are the ideal choice for suits and not backpacks.

4. Wrong belt colour

Choice of belt colour is meant to match with that of shoes. Wearing different colours on your waistline and foot wreaks off style ignorance.

5. Wearing Square-Toed Shoes

Let's keep it simple and straight, square-toes shoes are outmoded and very primitive. They're the worst, plain and simple. Pointed and rounded shoes are in vogue. Just a heads-up.

6. Visible Undershirt

It’s normal for men to get sweat stains, and a perfect way to fight them is to wear an undershirt. The key to maintaining your look, though, is to make sure that the shirt isn’t visible. For a button-up shirt, the best undershirt you can wear is one with a V-neck collar. This way, you can prevent sweat stains and sport your button-up shirt with style.

7. White Socks

Socks have become more and more stylish in the fashion world. With this being the case, you want to want to avoid wearing white, athletic socks. Choose a unique design for your socks that will work well with your overall look.

