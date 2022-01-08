Actress Akuapem Poloo and her son have met dancehall musician Shatta Wale

She could not contain her joy as she gleefully returned a kiss from Shatta Wale

Akuapem Poloo expressed gratitude after the My Level singer gifted her son GHc500

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, known popularly as Akuapem Poloo, and her son have got something to smile about after meeting dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

Until her release from the Nsawam Prison in December 2021, Akuapem Poloo had been in the news for the wrong reasons.

The socialite was handed a 90-day jail term by an Accra Circuit Court for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her seven-year-old son in a steamy photo she uploaded on social media in June 2020.

Though she served a period into her term, her lawyers appealed and was subsequently granted a GHc80,000 bail, pending the determination of the appeal.

On December 1, 2021, however, the Court presided by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, found her appeal without merit, and ordered her to go and continue her 90-day imprisonment.

Akuapem Poloo returned to prison to serve her remaining sentence, however, in court on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, a panel chaired by His Lordship Justice Henry Anthony Kwoffie turned her sentence to a fine, giving her a 1000 penalty equivalent to GHc12,000.

Following her release, the actress and her son have met dancehall musician Shatta Wale, who showered love on the pair.

The My Level hitmaker kissed Akuapem Poloo and subsequently gifted her son GHc500.00.

