Don Little has disclosed his crush on TikToker Sheedon after she rejected him for being too short In a video, the actor questioned societal attitudes towards short-statured relationships in Ghana and their cultural implications Don Little warned against wealthy men's motives in pursuing Sheedon, suggesting insincerity in relationships

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Ghanaian actor Don Little has shared that he and fellow entertainer Shatta Bandle are both romantically interested in popular Ghanaian TikToker Sheedon, after the social media personality turned him down for being too short.

Don Little disclosed during an interview on Okay FM on May 8, 2026, saying the TikToker rejected his advances because she preferred a taller partner who could "balance out" the height of their future children.

"I once proposed love to a lady who is short like me, and she told me I wasn't her size," the actor said, adding that Sheedon believed two short parents would produce short children.

Don Little, himself a person of short stature, pushed back on the logic.

"Her mum and dad are short, and they gave birth to her, so why would she want her children to be tall?" he questioned.

The actor also cast doubt on the motives of wealthier men pursuing Sheedon, warning that their interest may not be genuine.

"Wealthy men who want her just want to sleep with her or use her for money rituals. Which wealthy man who has his life figured out would go for Sheedon?" he said.

Don Little went on to describe thriving communities of people of short stature he had observed abroad, saying it was uniquely a Ghanaian attitude for short people to reject partners of similar height.

"It's in Ghana that they're 'too know' and they claim they don't want men like us," he remarked.

The actor has previously spoken openly about struggles with romantic rejection, once publicly doubting if there was any love for him in this world.

Don Little shares sad story about dating

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Don Little opened up about insecurities affecting his dating life and relationships.

In an interview, he stated he believed no one could genuinely love him, leading to a lack of partners

Don Little also shared his preferences for slim and curvy women, highlighting a past dating experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh