Talented Ghanaian musician Kojo Blak has broken his silence ahead of tonight’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The Ghanaian musician, in an interview, opened up on the awards he has set his sights on for the night despite bagging seven nominations.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards event will see many top Ghanaian musicians performing on the night

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Ghanaian musician Kojo Blak has opened up on his expectations ahead of the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Appearing on the TGMA red carpet, the Next Door hitmaker, who received seven nominations, was asked by interviewer Regina Van Helvert about the awards he was eager to win on the night.

Kojo Blak opens up on two awards he has set his sights on despite getting nominations at the TGMA. Image credit: TV3 Ghana/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Without hesitation, Kojo Blak admitted to having his eyes on two awards, which are Best Hiplife Song for his song Next Door featuring Sarkodie and also the award for Best New Artist.

The nominations Kojo Blak received at the 2026 TGMA included Collaboration of the Year — Excellent (ft. Kelvyn Boy); Best Afrobeats Song of the Year — Excellent (ft. Kelvyn Boy); and Best Music Video of the Year — Excellent (ft. Kelvyn Boy).

The other nominations he also received at the TGMA are Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year, Best New Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year — Excellent (ft. Kelvyn Boy), and Best Hiplife Song.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Sarkodie sends a message to TGMA nominees

Meanwhile, celebrated Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has also raised eyebrows ahead of tonight’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards with a heartfelt message to musicians, nominees, and organisers of the prestigious event.

The award-winning rapper took to his official X page on May 9, 2026, to celebrate the importance of the annual ceremony, describing it as one of the greatest nights in Ghanaian music history.

“Tonight marks one of the greatest nights in Ghanaian music #TGMA. Congrats to all the nominees and winners tonight! Good luck to us all…. Big shouts to CharterhouseGH,” Sarkodie posted.

His message quickly drew reactions from fans and music lovers who are eagerly waiting for the biggest night in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Many praised the rapper for showing support to the entire music fraternity despite being one of the biggest names in African music.

Sarkodie has remained one of the most successful artists in the history of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The rapper has won multiple awards on the TGMA stage and has consistently been one of the most talked-about musicians whenever nominations are announced.

Tonight’s event is expected to attract some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music, entertainment personalities, and celebrities from across the country.

Many musicians are also hoping to make history with major wins as competition in some categories remains very intense this year.

Reggie Rockstone backs Wendy Shay for the Artiste Of The Year award at the 2026 TGMAs. Photo source: @wendyshayofficial

Source: UGC

Reggie Rockstone backs Wendy Shay at TGMA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Reggie Rockstone publicly endorsed Wendy Shay to win Artiste of the Year at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Speaking with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, Rockstone acknowledged the strength of the full nominee list while singling out Wendy Shay as his preferred winner.

Wendy Shay competes against notable nominees, including Medikal, Black Sherif, and Sarkodie.

Source: YEN.com.gh