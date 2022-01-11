Sensational singer, Kuami Eugene has been made the youth chief of Tepa in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

He was on stage performing when a group of young people from the traditional authority stormed the stage

The put a traditional regalia on him and pronounced him the youth chief of Tepa because he has bee a good role model to many young people

Popular Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has been enstooled the youth chief of Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

Apparently, oblivious of the fact that he had been targeted, Kuami Eugene was performing on stage when the group from the traditional representation stormed the stage to put a traditional Kente on him.

With surprise written all over his face, Kuami Eugene remained calm while they dressed him.

All this while, the teeming crowd clapped and chanted his name “Kuami Kente, Kuami Kente, Kuami Kente”.

Fans hail and congratulate Kuami Eugene

Many people are happy for Kuami Eugene on this achievement and have congratulated him.

