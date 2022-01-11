Brown is the New Red: 7 Times Fella Makafui Glowed in Brown-Colored Outfits

It is always advisable to find a color that best suits your skin tone so you get your wardrobe collection right and that is what Fella Makafui stands for

The actress has found what color works best for her skin, brown, as she constantly nails most of her looks and appearances in brown-colored outfits

Fella Makafui owns the color brown and know can beat her to it as far as style and fashion is what we orbit around in the social media sphere

Popular Ghanaian actress and influencer Fella Makafui is heralded as a style and fashion icon for many reasons but her color choice for outfits anytime she is making an appearance for purposefully organizing a shoot for the 'gram'.

The actress stuns in brown colored outfits like no other. For some obscure reasons it just seem to works for her perfectly. Lets Just say Fella is synonymous to brown.

Whether its a body hugging gown for an evening event or a a casual trip attire, she will opt for brown in most cases and slay the life out of it.

Photos of Fella Makafui in brown.source:instagram/@fellamakafui

YEN.com.gh brings you 7 Times Fella Makafui Glowed in Brown-Colored Outfits.

1. You don't need monochrome to give off Mrs Independent vibes. Brown amps 'Boss Chic' better. Ask Fella.

2. Throw away the colorful sequence outfits for late night dinners, brown works better and Fella is proof.

3. Fella's casual looks says she did not come to PLAY but to SLAY ! Okay, Brown Mistress.

4. Waiter :What's your order?

Fella Makafui: Merge Latex and a little bit of leather to give it a peplum appeal. You could serve it in size 8 if six isn't available. I will slay it regardless and tip you afterwards.

5. Get me bodied Fella! She has brown body workout suits in her closet too. All hail the gym diva!

6.Get chic or die slaying in brown. Fella has got the source. She makes it stun like no other.

7. Take me to Church is what this looks says. She still opted for brown.

Source: YEN.com.gh