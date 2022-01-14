Hajia Bintu has mesmerized her fans and followers with her latest photos

She was seen posing inside what looked like a photo studio as she sat on the ground gracefully

Hajia Bintu is noted for dazzling her fans on social media with jaw-dropping photos and videos

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian Tik Tok and Instagram star, Naomi Asiamah famed as Hajia Bintu, has left her fans on cloud nine with her latest photos she posted on Instagram.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Hajia Bintu was seen seated on a tiled floor in what looked like a living room or photo studio as she posed for the camera.

The socialite was seen wearing a brown dress as she posed by sitting on the floor and looking away from the camera.

Hajia Bintu shakes the internet again; drops awesome photos

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She struck different poses for the camera which saw her flaunting her beauty from many angles.

After posting the photos, Haji Bintu captioned them:

"Coco" and added some love emojis to the one-word caption.

Fans react to the photos

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photos of Hajia Bintu.

mr__owusu came in with the comment:

"Beautiful"

jacintaanizoba had this to say:

"Babe and more"

alsinapromzy simply wrote:

"Goddess"

treawthenicc noted:

"Finest chocolate there is"

henryuriel4 also praised Hajia Bintu:

"Black is delicious"

c.thirty mentioned the Instagram queen and brand influencer's name:

"Bintu hajiaaaaaaa"

tengu38.tg also had this to say about Hajia Bintu:

"Truly beautiful"

tonyketics noted:

Black beauty

Nana Cheddar surprises his wife with 2 customised Land Cruisers, video pops up

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian business mogul, real estate entrepreneur and industrialist Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has surprised his wife.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Ghanaian businessman was seen talking to his wife when a brand new white Land Cruiser with a ribbon on it drove in.

The real estate entrepreneur then went on to eulogise his wife and told her how proud he was of her.

Source: YEN.com.gh