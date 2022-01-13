Baby Maxin has dazzled many people on social media with some stunning photos

The daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown was seen posing in a beautiful dress

Baby Maxin has over the years stunned social media with her adorable photos and videos

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Maxin Mawushi Mensah the ever-adorable daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah, has wowed social media with her latest photos.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the pretty young lady popularly known as Baby Maxin, was seen beaming with her usual infectious smiles.

She was seen wearing a blue-black polka-dotted dress as she posed for what looked like a photoshoot in a studio.

Maxin and Nana Ama McBrown

Source: Instagram

The blue-black Minnie Mouse themed dress came with a matching handbag which was hanging on a pole close to the young girl.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Maxin complemented her look with a hairpiece and had on a burgundy-coloured pair of shoes to match her outfit.

She also showed off some beaded bracelets which she had on both hands to make her fashion statement solid.

After posting the photos, handlers of Baby Maxin's Instagram page captioned them:

"PRINCESS MAXIN OHEMAABA YAA ACHIAA GOD BLESS YOU #AmalenaBaby in Her @amalenachildrenshaven Dress #Nyamedea #Brimm"

Fans react to the photos

Many lovers of Nana Ama McBrown's adorable daughter took to the comment section to react to the photos.

cutie_sandy77 wrote:

"Beautiful princess"

boamahleticia commented:

"Our Princess"

kobbyransfabrica had this to say:

"Very adorable God bless you dear"

ny_cheery_ also commented:

"You just made my afternoon a brighter one"

afia_odo_sheeva_9th_april_ also noted:

"She’s growing so nice"

Is that your son? - Fans hilariously ask as McBrown drops photos with Don Little

Meanwhile, popular Ghanaian entertainers Nana Ama McBrown and Don Little known in real life as Stephen Atanga have caused a massive stir online with their photos.

The duo was seen posing in some 'mother and son' themed photos which have got many people asking hilarious questions.

Due to the diminutive nature of Don Little, his photos with Nana Ama McBrown erupted some fun online with people asking if he was the first child of the actress.

Source: YEN.com.gh