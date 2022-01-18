Kisa Gbekle has touched many hearts on the occasion of her birthday today, January 18, 2022

The actress decided to share her big day with the less-privileged in society and also donated to them

Kisa Gbekle was recently in the news when she indicated that she underwent a tummy tuck surgery

Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has been spotted in a number of photos celebrating her birthday with the less-privileged in a remote part of the country.

Today, January 18, marks the birthday of the actress and she decided to give back to society after receiving massive love and support in her career.

In new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kisa Gbekle and her team visited a remote part of the country to donate to some less-privileged children.

Photos of Kisa Gbekle. Source: Instagram/kisagbekle

Source: Instagram

The actress donated bags of sachet water, drinks, some biscuits, and other items to the children in an area which looked like a village.

After posting the photos, Kisa Gbekle captioned them:

"I LOVE KIDS. God I bless you for granting me and my team the opportunity to give some bags of water and snacks to the Ladowayo community. I’m grateful.

Before you say put the camera away when doing charity works.

I followed up immediately after I saw my Godfather’s wife Nana Yaa Kyei posted them that they need drinking water. Someday I can do a borehole for them. Thank you."

Fans react to the photos and kind gesture

Many fans and followers of Kiss Gbekle took to the comment section to react to the photos and thanked her for touching the lives of others.

aniwaaha had this to say:

"Good bless you sweetheart"

lizzyaddai also wrote:

"God Bless you"

okojiecynthia_22 also noted:

"Awww nice one"

