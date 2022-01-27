Seasoned Highlife musician, Adane Best, has spoken on the issue of some veteran musicians and actors becoming poor in their old age

He spoke in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh to air his voice on the issue, and defend the veterans

Adane Best said the problem is that the veterans did not get the opportunity to make money as the young crop of musicians are doing today

He ruled out the notion that the veterans have become poor because they failed to wisely invest their money as some people say

Popular Ghanaian Highlife legend, Adane Best, has aired his views on the trending issue of some former screen stars and musicians who have become poor in their old days.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Adane Best was emphatic about the fact that the issue with the begging veterans has to do with changing times, and not that the veterans are lazy.

He explained that in the case of the current crop of musicians, they have platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and others to make more money from their music; but that cannot be said of the past.

The same can be said of the movie stars as today, more money is made from uploading their content on the various social media platforms.

Adane Best noted that the past musicians made some money from sales of music and movie cassettes, and performing at shows for the musicians.

He underscored the fact that even with the shows, the musicians were not getting paid as much as the current musicians are enjoying.

He added that his songs, for instance, are still hit songs even though they were made long ago.

My sister, everything happening now is because time changes. Veterans myself are not lazy. You can attest this for yourself using my songs. Almost all my songs are hit songs that if you play them today, they are still fresh and they make sense.”

And when you compare my songs with what some of the new musicians are making, you see the difference. We are not lazy, the opportunities were not there as they are today,” Adane Best told YEN.com.gh.

He hinted that 2022 marks his 30 years in the music industry and as part of the celebration, he is already working on a massive hit song to entertain and educate Ghanaians.

Catch a feel of Adane Best in this video:

List of former stars who have turned beggars

YEN.com.gh earlier published the list of veterans who have made headlines for begging for money from Ghanaians.

The veterans are Psalm Adjeteyfio, Emmanuel Armah, Kumiwa, Adwoa Pee, and William Addo, who has gone blind.

Many have decried the trend as a good number of the stars who entertained Ghanaians in the early days of television are constantly in the news begging for survival.

It is sad to note also that some of these depended on begging to live until their unfortunate death.

Just like Adane Best, popular media person, Ameyaw Debrah, has also defended the veterans and said they never had a real opportunity to make real money.

