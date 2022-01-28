Tracey Boakye has taken a swipe at some of her colleagues who have enhanced their bodies

According to the Baby Mama actress, her colleagues should not allow the pressures of this modern age to get them to change their God-given statures

Many fans as well as celebs took to the comment section to react to the post Tracey made

Ghanaian actress, movie producer, and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, has taken a swipe at her colleagues who go under the knife to change their figures.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was giving some friendly advice to her colleagues over their decision to enhance their bodies.

According to her, the pressure from social media was pushing many of her colleagues to gather lots of money to fly out of the country for body enhancement.

She went on to add that it was financially wise to invest that money into a plot of land and eventually become a landlady.

Tracey said it was absurd to use thousands of Ghana cedis for body enhancement when that same person did not own a house.

The Baby Mama actress's view on body enhancement read:

"Don't let social media pressure push you to go under the knife just to attract followers whiles ur renting, it doesn't make sense. Invest that money and buy a plot of land and become a landlady"

Colleagues and fans react

Many industry players and fans of Tracey Boakye took to the comment section to react to her opinion about enhanced bodies.

diamondappiah_bosslady said she was thinking the same:

"You took the words out of my mind. They think slaying with fake bodies is life oo"

wealthy_rfg came in with the comment:

"You are right sister, my friends bought cars just to make fun but i use my money to buy lands but now their car is old and my land price has increased 3 x of the money I use to bought it."

gabmatata6 begged to differ:

"My dear life is not all about riches... You people should stop making it look like when you have houses & car's meaning you've make it. I know alot of rich people who don't sleep always crying in the badroom."

edzibfashioncreation could not agree more:

"tell them"

There were many varying comments from people who also shared why they agreed or disagreed with Tracey's opinion.

