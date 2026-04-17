Nana Agradaa has caused a stir on social media after she weighed in on the banter between ‘Team Legal Wives’ and Team Odo Broni online

The ex-convict Mama Pat has called on the duo to hire her for their ongoing fight, demanding a huge sum of money and a G-Wagon as her payment

The recent actions of Nana Agradaa have triggered massive reactions on social media, as many perceived her to be a changed person following her release

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Nana Agradaa, also known as Patricia Asiedua Asiamah, has taken Ghanaians by surprise as she has weighed in on the banter between 'Team Legal Wives' and 'Team Odo Broni'.

Agradaa calls on Team Legal Wives and Team Odo Broni to hire her for their online banter. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Angel Asiamah

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media that has caught the attention of many, Mama Pat claimed ‘Team Legal Wives' and ‘Team Odo Broni' should hire her to help them fight their supposed battle.

"Team Legal Wives and Team Odo Broni, one of you should come and employ me for your fight. I am waiting for the team that would reach out first," she said.

According to the televangelist, who many thought would be calm following her recent release from prison, the reason why she had long waited to add her voice to the feud was that the battle was a difficult one and would take spirituality to win.

"The fight you are seeing is a very difficult one. You can not win it physically unless it is fought spiritually," she added.

Nana Agradaa disclosed that she was the only one who could bring the fight to an end as she detailed her demand.

"I want a G-Wagon, a Jaguar, and a substantial of money. Pack the money in a bag and bring it. I will enter into the spiritual realms and find out who to defend. And the lucky team that I will fight for will surely win," Agradaa said amid laughter.

The TikTok video of Agradaa is below:

Reactions to Nana Agradaa's remark

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after Agradaa called on Team Legal Wives and Team Odo Broni over their online banter.

Abronoma Nyarko wrote:

“Well Team Legal, we don't pay, we go in for true love and justice.”

Callmesadia wrote:

“Mama, please don't involve yourself wae we love you.”

Nana wrote:

“Don’t let me get disappointed in you. Please stay calm.”

Dufie wrote:

“Mama Pat is always Mama Pat 🥰 still woman powerrrrrrrrr😂”

Maame wrote:

“Mama has started it again ooo 😂😂😂😂😂”

Nana Agradaa released from prison

Nana Agradaa's call for her involvement in Team Legal Wives and Team Odo Broni's battle came weeks after she was released from prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Following her release from prison, which sparked outrage on social media, footage went viral showing the televangelist at her plush residence with her family in the Greater Accra Region.

Apparently, days before she became a free woman, the televangelist's lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, in a February 27, 2026, TV interview, confirmed that his client would be released on March 3, 2026, after her successful appeal.

He explained that his client's release from jail was due to a remission scheme in place for Ghanaian prisoners, which allowed them to be released after serving two-thirds of a custodial sentence.

A TikTok post of Nana Agradaa following her release is below:

Nana Agradaa released from Nsawam prison after her 15 years jail term was reduced to 12 months. Image credit: @officialagradaa

Source: Facebook

Agradaa steps out with Rihanna and Asiamah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa, her husband Angel Asiamah, and daughter Rihanna enjoyed a family outing together in a video that was shared online.

The trio appeared happy and reunited at a mall in Accra, with Rihanna visibly excited to be with her mother again.

Social media users flooded the comments with positive reactions, praising the family bond and celebrating Agradaa’s return to normal life.

Source: YEN.com.gh