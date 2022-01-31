Zynell Zuh has dazzled her fans and followers with a new set of photos she shared on the Gram

The actress was looking as fly as ever as she posed inside what looked like a part of a hotel

Zynell Zuh is noted for releasing jaw-dropping photos of herself on social media to the admiration of her fans

Popular Ghanaian actress Zynell Zuh has set tongues wagging after she dropped a new set of photos of herself glowing like never before in beautiful outfits.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Zynell Zuh was seen posing inside what looked like a hotel as she posed for some photos.

The pretty actress and model was seen wearing a short pink dress which matched the colour of her expensive-looking hair.

Photos of Zynell Zuh. Source: Instagram/zynellzuh

Source: Instagram

Zynell Zuh complemented her dress with a faded jeans petty coat as she struck a number of poses for the camera.

She was also seen wearing a light blue-coloured pair of slippers to match the colour of her faded jeans petty coat.

After posting the photos, Zynel Zuh captioned them:

"You can never go wrong with a little pink. Alot of pink works too. Ask Cuppy"

Fans react to the photos

Ardent fans as well as colleagues of Zynell Zuh took to the comment section to react to the photos she shared.

Actress salmamumin commented:

"Zeee is back"

elody_adomaa just could not get enough of Zynell:

"Watched it repeatedly"

lernylomotey also had this to say:

"Sheeeeesh"

Afia Schwar finally 'reunites' with mum in video

Meanwhile, outspoken Ghanaian media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has flaunted her biological mother in a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the award-winning media personality, Afia Schwar was seen posing with her mother in a new video.

It appeared Afia Schwar had gone to visit her mother probably over her dad's passing to hold some family discussions with her.

Afia Schwar and her mother were seen in the company of local gospel music sensation, Brother Sammy who 'photo-bombed' the mother and daughter moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh