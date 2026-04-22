UK Influencer Klaudia Glam's death was falsely reported, a friend has claimed, stating that she is still fighting for her life

The Polish-born influencer reportedly revived after life support was turned off, defying initial death announcements

Klaudia's mother has also called for public prayers, emphasising hope for her daughter's recovery

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British influencer Klaudia Glam is not dead, as widely reported online, a friend has declared.

Klaudia Glam's friend says the influencer is still alive and needs prayers. Photo source: @klaudiaglam

Source: Instagram

Klaudia Glam, known in private life as Klaudia Zakrzewska, was reported to have passed on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, following a serious car accident in London, a few days earlier.

In the clip, the Polish-born Zakrzewska was seen fighting with former X Factor contestant Gabrielle Carrington, 29, known online as RIELLEUK, who allegedly took a drastic action against her.

She was later allegedly declared brain dead in the hospital, and her friends began sharing the sad news of her passing online.

There were online speculations that Klaudia and Rielle had been feuding over a well-known male rapper.

The news that Klaudia had passed broke hearts online and triggered loads of tributes.

UK influencer Klaudia Glam passes away after being struck by a car following a heated public altercation with an alleged rival. Photo source: @klaudiaglam

Source: Instagram

Klaudia Glam's friend claims she's still alive

However, a new update by one of her friends suggests Klaudia is fighting for her life after defying death. She is reported to have revived spontaneously after the machines keeping her alive were switched off.

According to the friend's account, hospital staff called Klaudia's inner circle to say their final farewells before life support was removed.

After everyone had left, she unexpectedly jolted back to life and began breathing on her own. She was immediately placed back on life support.

Her friends had not been notified of the revival, which explains why many had already posted tributes announcing her death.

See below for the friend's post as shared on Instagram:

Klaudia Glam's mother seeks prayers for influencer

Before the friend's update, Klaudia Glam's mother had reportedly urged the public to pray for her daughter’s recovery, an indication that the influencer had not died.

According to the Mirror UK, the 30-year-old Klaudia's mother had issued a heartbreaking message on social media, saying:

"There is hope still, we pray. My dear family and friends. I’m asking from the deepest place in my heart, please keep my beautiful daughter Klaudia in your prayers right now. She is my angel, my world, my everything, and she needs all the love, strength, and healing we can send her."

"Please lift her in your prayers—for comfort, protection, and strength during this difficult time. Your love and support mean more to me than words can express. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

RielleUK faces serious charges for Klaudia Glam hit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Rielle UK had been charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving a black Mercedes into a crowd outside a London nightclub and hitting Klaudia.

The Miss Dynamix singer appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on April 20 and was remanded in custody until a hearing scheduled for May 19, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh