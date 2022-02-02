Ghanaian business mogul, Despite, turns plus one today and social media feeds and tabloids are already flooded with his photos and wishful thoughts

Popular successful business man and philanthropist, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, who is the CEO of Despite Group, turns plus one today , February 2, 2022 and his photos are flooding the internet.

The CEO of the Despite Group of Companies is now 60-years-old and social media has been sent to a state of shock as many find it quite difficult to believe he is that old judging from his 'forever young' photos.

Social media users and fans say Dr. Osei Kwame Despite looks way younger than his age and many of them are attributing it to his wealth and good living.

Kwame Despite: 5 Photos of 60-years-old billionaire that proves age is just a number

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 5 Photos of 60-years-old billionaire that proves age is just a number.

1.If 'forever young' was a man , Osei Kwame Despite would have been his name. He reverses aging beautifully.

2. The philanthropist also embodies style, class and freshness as though he is in his mid 30's. He makes aging look beautiful.

3. Despite's energy and strength at his age is unmatched. He always looks fit as fiddle and we love him.

4. The 60 year old merchant understands everything that has to do with men grooming. He is always on point and looking sharp.

5. We stun a 60-years-old man that doesn't take his looks and appearances lightly at all.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite: Photos of giant birthday cake of 60-year-old cause traffic online

He commemorated his birthday celebration with the company of members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, which is made up of his business associates and comrades who are of his caliber.

Source: YEN.com.gh