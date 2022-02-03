Gifty Mawunya has taken to social media to celebrate her husband John Dumelo on the occasion of his birthday today

The pretty wife of the actor and politician took dropped some lovely photos with her husband

Many fans and followers of the popular actor took to the comment section to react to the post

Gifty Mawunya, the ever-beautiful wife of actor, politician and entrepreneur John Dumelo has taken to social media to celebrate her husband on the occasion of his birthday.

The actor who turns a year older today, February 3, 2022, has been put on blast by his lovely wife who has dropped some of their loved-up photos.

Gifty Mawunya shared photos of some of the special moments she has had with her husband to wish him the best on such a day and remind him of the love she has for him.

Photos of John Dumelo and wife. Source: Instagram/missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

One of the photos had the duo dressed in white outfits while posing in their plush living room and beaming with smiles.

Another photo saw the duo at a night event while having mad fun. This photo had Dumelo trying to drink from a champagne bottle as his wife tried stopping him.

After posting the birthday photos, Gifty Mawunya captioned them:

"Happy birthday to a king @johndumelo1"

Fans of the actor react to the post

Many lovers of John Dumelo took to the comment section to react to the photos and also wish him well on his big day.

John Dumelo's sister-in-law selassie_ibrahim wished him well:

"HBD Setor"

jacklineayisi commented:

"Happy birthday to him"

kenjoy016 noted:

"Happy birthday sir"

berryjazmine wished Mr Dumelo well:

"Happy birthday to your hubby"

