Dr. Osei Kwame Despite: 5 Memorable Moments from the 60th Birthday Celebration

Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Kwame Despite, celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

The birthday was packed with numerous activities that made headlines and got fans and social media users talking about it

He commenced the celebration in his hometown, Wiamoase, in the Ashanti region and wrapped it up in Accra with a plush dinner

Celebrated philanthropist and CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, took over Ghana on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 as he marked his 60th birthday with a lots of activities that made headlines.

The business mogul caused a lot of stirs online together with his entourage, the East Legon Fitness Executives Club members, with the rich display of wealth at his 60th birthday celebration.

The birthday was one of a kind like never seen before. It was filled with numerous activities that proved that Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and his comrades are living life to the fullest.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite. source: Instagram/@despite

Source: Instagram

Aside the many wishes that were scored to the tons of photos of Despite that flooded the internet, the celebration also witness for the first time, a huge conglomeration of great personalities from different sectors.

There were political figures, business impresarios, media personalities, actors and actresses, musicians, beauty queens, football legends, that came to throw their weight behind the 60th birthday celebration.

YEN.com.gh brings you 5 Memorable Moments from the 60th Birthday Celebration.

1. The Flight

Despite and his entourage, the East Legon Fitness Executive Club members, caused tongues to wag when the chattered one full plane from to Kumasi and back to Accra again to celebrate his 60th birthday.

2. The Mansions he Gifted

The celebrated philanthropist made huge headlines after gifting his two sisters with two plush fully furnished 5 bedroom mansions each in his hometown, Wiamoase, in the Ashanti region.

3. The Dinner

The merchant wrapped up his birthday celebration with a lavish dinner party in his mansion at East Legon, Accra. The dinner saw a conglomeration of the rich and famous from different sectors.

4. The Cake

Despite had numerous birthday cakes gifted to him to commemorate his plus one but the one that stood out was the main birthday cake for the dinner. It was one of a kind, a 15 feet giant cake like never seen before.

5. Abeiku's Yawa

Popular Ghanaian presenter, Abeiku Santana, actively played huge part of the birthday celebration as an MC of all the chain of events. It made him 'all over' the place as he was sighted in almost all the visuals moving about.

Unfortunately, he was caught up in an 'embarrassing' moment after he was sighted being pushed away from frame by Despite as he posed with his big boys.

Despite's Bugatti Chiron: A Look Into The Plush Interior Of The Almost GHC20m Car

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has added a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport to his fleet of cars. He showed the car on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Despite bought the Bugatti Chiron as a gift for himself in celebration of his 60th birthday which fell on Wednesday, February 2.

Source: YEN.com.gh