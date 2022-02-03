The month of February seems to be a popular month in Ghana not because of the Valentine’s Day but because some of the country’s influential people were born on this month.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Right from February 1, we these influential people spanning from politics, business, musicians, and brand ambassadors.

It is notable that these public figures are successful in their various fields of work.

A collage of some of the popular Ghanaians who celebrate birthdays in February.

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 of Ghana’s top influential people born in February in the order in which they celebrate their birthdays.

1. Kuami Eugene: The popular singer, and Ghana’s best youngest singer, Kuami Eugene, celebrated his 25th birthday on February 1, 2022. Many people thronged his social media handles to wish him a happy birthday. One of such persons is actress Moesha Boduong, who also informed Kuami Eugene about her desire to collaborate with him on a gospel song.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2. Charlotte Osei: The former Chairperson for the Electoral Commission, (EC), also celebrated her 57th birthday on February 1, 2022, but on the quiet. Unlike the previous years, nothing much was heard in the news about Osei’s 2022 birthday celebration.

3. Osei Kwame Despite: The billionaire CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite, known popularly as Despite, also celebrated his 60th birthday on February 2, 2022. He was all over in the news for the celebration with his giant birthday cake that has never been baked in Ghana before. Despite also used the occasion to gift his two sisters fully furnished 5-bedroom houses each.

4. John Dumelo: The politician, actor, and farmer, also celebrated his 38th birthday on February 3, 2020. His wife, Gifty Dumelo, released videos and photos of her husband celebrating wildly with friends and family.

5. Roselyn Ngissah: The voluptuous actress will celebrate her birthday on February 8. It is expected that she would be making feverish preparations toward her big day.

6. Afia Schwar: The controversial actress and media personality will also celebrate her birthday on February 14. Afia, known in real life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, is morning her father. It is unclear, however, how she is going to go with the celebration. We can only wait to know what plans she has in place.

7. Papa Kwesi Ndoum: The founder of Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Papa Kwesi Ndoum, will also celebrate his birthday on February 15. Aside from politics, Ndoum is also a business mogul with so many achievements to his name.

Papa Kwesi Ndoum. Photo credit: GroupeNdoum/Facebook

8. Abeiku Santana: The media personality will celebrate his birthday on February 16. Abeiku has always prided in having the same birthday month with is boss, Osei Kwame Despite.

9. Wendy Shay: The self-proclaiming queen of Ghana music will turn 26 years on February 20. YEN.com.gh will bring our cherished readers photos and activities from Wendy Shay’s birthday.

10. Baby Maxin: Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, appears to be the little on the list and yet the last to celebrate her birthday in February. McBrown’s daughter is turning 3 years and fans can only wait to see the planned celebration for this year.

How Baby Maxin rocks age two with beautiful photos and activities

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published sweet photos and activities that show how Baby Maxin rocked and enjoyed age two, though she has a few more days to go.

From her behaviour and social media activities, Baby Maxin is smart, intelligent, bubbly, stylish, and seems to possess all other traits of her lively and adorable mother and actress.

She does not behave like most children of her age, and if care is not taken, someone might mistake Baby Maxin’s age to be more than two years.

Baby Maxin also stunned fans with her lace dress, pose, and spectacles in an earlier report.

Source: YEN.com.gh