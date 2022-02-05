One of Shatta Wale's ex-girlfriends, Michy, has downplayed love and described it as the biggest scam.

She indicated that whoever claims to be in love with another person is the biggest scammer in the love game

Her comments come few days after Shatta Wale dominated the headlines with the introduction of his new girlfriend Elfreda

Shatta Wale’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Michy, has described love as a scam, stressing that anybody in this love business is the biggest scammer.

She was speaking in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, during a conversation with some of her acting colleagues.

Michy was asked to comment on a new movie that is soon going to be premiered and that was when she declared love a scam.

A collage of Michy and Shatta Wale in good times. Photo credit: @michygh/Instagram

Her description for love comes at a time Shatta Wale has introduced a new girlfriend to the public, in the name of one Elfreda.

Michy’s description for love garners reaction

Many people have reacted to Michy’s description of love and said it is because she got disappointed by Shatta Wale.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

shoppers_extra: "Funny but very true. Love is a big scam."

cordless_powerbanks: "Love is love. The one you expected love from and didn’t get is the scam"

___dromo: "She no dey lie."

dg01335: "Love is scam but many of y’all are expecting Val gift from their lovers."

nanaqwekuomar: "Gospel truth."

oheneba_david50: "Infact this girl is prettiest."

pause_n_laugh: "Not true."

munamuna7594: "na true."

empress_armani: "She ain’t lying."

dahardhittinghitman: "Love is a beautiful thing,its a scam to her cuz she might not have tasted it yet..How about your son Majesty ? Don't you love him or you are co-habitating?"

mzz_yaa_reggie: "Ahahah she didn’t lie."

you_chope_: "She hurt . Love is the most powerful tool in the love .."

dahardhittinghitman: "Skin pain."

woedemj: "How love is a scam ? Just because of Shatta wale’s love. The love you have for ur own son is a scam ? Come on."

Shatta Wale and Michy breakup

Shatta Wale and Michy ended their love affair for the third time in 2019, following some accusations and counter-accusations.

Among other things, Michy accused Shatta Wale of abusing her physically and even hurting her eyes one time.

Shatta Wale, on the other hand, accused Michy of stealing and bolting with his cars and other property.

Shatta Wale introduces new girlfriend

Shatta Wale introduced his new girlfriend, Elfreda, not long ago.

In that report by YEN.com.gh, the duo appeared to be dancing slowly at what looked like an outdoor space of a hotel when they locked lips in a kiss while smiling at each other.

He also called her the queen of his future.

