Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson-Okojie couldn’t contain her excitement as she attended an inter-house sports competition at her children’s school

The doting mother explained to fans that she attended the competition rooting for the Lily House

Luckily, the team emerged as the winner and the actress joined her children Henry and Purity to celebrate the victory

Actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie continues to warm the hearts of her fans and followers on social media with videos showing off her side as a mother.

The Nollywood diva joined other parents to attend an inter-house sports competition at her children’s school and she was not a passive attendee.

Mercy Johnson attends her children's inter-house sports event. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy was seen jumping excitedly in a video shared on her Instagram page as she cheered on the team she was supporting.

The actress made it known that she attended the competition rooting for the Lily House team.

Interestingly, luck was on their side as the team emerged winner and the actress let out a scream of excitement after the announcement was made.

Mercy joined the students and other parents to receive a golden cup for the winning team.

Sadly, her son Henry was the only member of the winning team while Purity was a member of another house.

Watch the video shared by her below:

Reactions

n.juliet said:

"Congratulations Henry.. Purity don't worry your house will win next time❤️❤️❤️ where is Angel."

realsusanpeters said:

"Congratulations Henry. Purity don't worry we are coming to route for yours."

nenes_vintage said:

"Always available for her motherly duties ❤️."

premzy_ said:

"If yellow house won she wouldn’t say it’s wickedness next interhouse sport yellow house will come with full force."

gold_cstores said:

"❤️❤️Congratulations children. Please let them go and rest okay, they are all very tired ."

prechymaya said:

"The most down to earth celebrity.. Sometimes I dey sure say you dey forget saay you be celebrity self."

Mercy Johnson's wedding gown still fits after 10 years

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mercy Johnson-Okojie, recently left her fans wowed after sharing a recent video.

The screen goddess and mother of four donned her wedding dress 10 years after she wore it last on her big day.

The video has since gathered reactions, many from fans who are impressed by how well it still fits her.

Source: YEN.com.gh